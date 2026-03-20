“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Warren Buffett’s remark underscores a core principle of long-term equity investing: time horizon is often as important as security selection. Over a period of days or weeks, market outcomes are inherently unpredictable. A broad sell-off shortly after purchase is always possible, and investors only discover their true risk tolerance when prices move sharply against them.

For investors who adopt a genuinely multi-year perspective, however, short-term volatility becomes secondary to the compound effect of earnings growth, dividends, and valuation over the long haul. With that in mind, consider the experience of investors who, in March 2016, bought shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) with the intention of holding for a full decade.

The figures below illustrate how a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Thermo Fisher on March 21, 2016 would have performed through March 19, 2026, assuming dividends were reinvested throughout the period.

TMO 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/21/2016 $10,000



03/21/2016 $34,642



03/19/2026 End date: 03/19/2026 Start price/share: $139.63 End price/share: $470.21 Starting shares: 71.62 Ending shares: 73.69 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.76 Total return: 246.51% Average annual return: 13.23% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $34,642.97

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.23%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $34,642.97 today (as of 03/19/2026). On a total return basis, that is a gain of 246.51% over the period (something to think about: how might TMO shares perform over the next 10 years?). These performance figures are based on share price appreciation plus dividends reinvested and were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

Breaking Down the Drivers of Return

Thermo Fisher’s return profile over the period was driven primarily by share price appreciation. The stock advanced from $139.63 to $470.21, reflecting a combination of:

Underlying earnings and cash flow growth as the business expanded across life sciences tools, diagnostics, and biopharma services.

Strategic acquisitions that broadened the company’s product portfolio and global footprint.

Market recognition of Thermo Fisher’s scale and recurring-revenue characteristics, which supported a premium valuation multiple over time.

Thermo Fisher is a leading supplier of instruments, consumables, software, and services used in pharmaceutical research and manufacturing, clinical diagnostics, academic research laboratories, and industrial and applied markets. The company’s diversified revenue base, exposure to secular trends such as biopharmaceutical innovation and increased healthcare spending, and its emphasis on long-term customer relationships have all contributed to relatively resilient growth through differing market cycles, including the COVID-19 pandemic period.

The Role of Dividends and Reinvestment

Notice that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc paid investors a total of $10.76/share in dividends over the 10 year holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Because Thermo Fisher has historically maintained a low but steadily rising dividend, the income component is modest relative to the impact of capital gains. Nevertheless, reinvested dividends increased the share count from 71.62 to 73.69 over the decade, providing incremental participation in subsequent price appreciation.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.88/share, we calculate that TMO has a current yield of approximately 0.40%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.88 against the original $139.63/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.29%.

It is worth noting that Thermo Fisher has pursued a policy of gradual dividend increases since initiating its payout in the 2010s, while also returning capital through share repurchases. For total-return oriented investors, low current yield can still be attractive if earnings growth and reinvestment opportunities remain robust, as has historically been the case for Thermo Fisher.

Context: How 13.23% Annualized Stacks Up

An annualized total return of 13.23% over a full decade is a strong outcome relative to long-run equity market averages. Historically, broad U.S. equity indices such as the S&P 500 have delivered roughly 8%–10% annualized total returns over long periods, including dividends, though actual performance in any given decade can deviate substantially from that range.

At 13.23% per year, capital roughly triples over a ten year period, as reflected in the move from $10,000 to $34,642.97. From a portfolio-construction standpoint, such a result illustrates how exposure to high-quality, secular-growth companies in the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem can enhance overall portfolio returns, albeit with the understanding that past performance does not guarantee future results and that drawdowns can be significant along the way.

Risk, Volatility, and the Behavioral Dimension

Importantly, the path to a 13.23% annualized outcome was not linear. Over the last decade, Thermo Fisher’s share price experienced periods of heightened volatility, including:

Broad market sell-offs tied to macroeconomic uncertainty and interest-rate shifts.

Sector-specific corrections affecting healthcare and life sciences tools stocks.

Event-driven moves around large acquisitions, regulatory developments, and changes in demand for COVID-19 related testing and supplies.

Investors who anchored to a long-term horizon and were prepared to ride through intermediate drawdowns were ultimately rewarded, while those reacting to short-term price moves ran the risk of exiting at unfavorable points. In that sense, the Thermo Fisher example is as much about investor behavior as it is about business fundamentals.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Investing is the intersection of economics and psychology.” — Seth Klarman

Thermo Fisher’s decade-long performance illustrates both sides of that observation: economic value creation driven by a durable business model, and the requirement for psychological discipline to hold through inevitable periods of uncertainty.

Looking Ahead: Questions for the Next 10 Years

For investors considering Thermo Fisher today, the backward-looking numbers provide useful context but should not be taken as a forecast. Instead, they prompt a set of forward-looking questions:

Can Thermo Fisher continue to grow earnings at an attractive rate given its scale and the maturity of some end markets?

How sustainable are its competitive advantages in instrumentation, consumables, and biopharma services as technology and regulation evolve?

What role will capital allocation — including future acquisitions, share repurchases, and dividend increases — play in driving shareholder returns?

How will macroeconomic variables such as interest rates, healthcare policy, and global R&D spending influence demand across its customer base?

Investors adopting Buffett’s “10-year shut down” thought experiment would need to be comfortable owning Thermo Fisher through a full cycle of these opportunities and risks, focusing more on business quality and earnings power than on near-term price fluctuations.

All returns mentioned are hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only, based on historical data over the period specified. They do not reflect taxes, trading costs, or individual investor circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and investments in equities involve risk, including possible loss of principal.