“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

STZ 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/28/2020 $10,000



07/28/2020 $10,556



07/25/2025 End date: 07/25/2025 Start price/share: $179.52 End price/share: $175.52 Starting shares: 55.70 Ending shares: 60.14 Dividends reinvested/share: $17.11 Total return: 5.55% Average annual return: 1.09% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,556.38

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.09%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,556.38 today (as of 07/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 5.55% (something to think about: how might STZ shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Constellation Brands Inc paid investors a total of $17.11/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.08/share, we calculate that STZ has a current yield of approximately 2.32%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.08 against the original $179.52/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.29%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“When I was young I thought that money was the most important thing in life; now that I am old I know that it is.” — Oscar Wilde