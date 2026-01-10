Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

ADSK 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 01/19/2016
$10,000

01/19/2016		   $55,128

01/15/2026
End date: 01/15/2026
Start price/share: $47.59
End price/share: $262.26
Starting shares: 210.13
Ending shares: 210.13
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 451.08%
Average annual return: 18.62%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $55,128.48

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.62%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $55,128.48 today (as of 01/15/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 451.08% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Nearly every time I strayed from the herd, I’ve made a lot of money. Wandering away from the action is the way to find the new action.” — Jim Rogers