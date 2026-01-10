“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

ADSK 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/19/2016 $10,000



01/19/2016 $55,128



01/15/2026 End date: 01/15/2026 Start price/share: $47.59 End price/share: $262.26 Starting shares: 210.13 Ending shares: 210.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 451.08% Average annual return: 18.62% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $55,128.48

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.62%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $55,128.48 today (as of 01/15/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 451.08% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Nearly every time I strayed from the herd, I’ve made a lot of money. Wandering away from the action is the way to find the new action.” — Jim Rogers