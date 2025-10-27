“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|10/27/2015
|
|End date:
|10/24/2025
|Start price/share:
|$63.02
|End price/share:
|$99.05
|Starting shares:
|158.68
|Ending shares:
|158.68
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|57.17%
|Average annual return:
|4.63%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$15,723.97
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.63%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $15,723.97 today (as of 10/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 57.17% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Never is there a better time to buy a stock than when a basically sound company, for whatever reason, temporarily falls out of favor with the investment community.” — Geraldine Weiss