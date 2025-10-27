“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

DLTR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 10/27/2015 $10,000



10/27/2015 $15,723



10/24/2025 End date: 10/24/2025 Start price/share: $63.02 End price/share: $99.05 Starting shares: 158.68 Ending shares: 158.68 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 57.17% Average annual return: 4.63% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,723.97

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.63%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $15,723.97 today (as of 10/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 57.17% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Never is there a better time to buy a stock than when a basically sound company, for whatever reason, temporarily falls out of favor with the investment community.” — Geraldine Weiss