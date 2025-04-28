“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -18.14%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $3,679.89 today (as of 04/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -63.20% (something to think about: how might BAX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Baxter International Inc paid investors a total of $5.34/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .68/share, we calculate that BAX has a current yield of approximately 2.25%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .68 against the original $91.00/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.47%.
