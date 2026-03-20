“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Warren Buffett’s oft-cited observation above underscores a central discipline of long-term investing: before initiating a position, investors should ask whether they would be comfortable owning that business for years, without the reassurance of daily price quotes. The answer to that question can be especially revealing during periods of market volatility.

Consider a hypothetical buy-and-hold investor evaluating TransDigm Group Inc ( NYSE: TDG ) back in 2021. TransDigm is a leading designer and producer of highly engineered aircraft components, with a business model characterized by significant aftermarket exposure, high switching costs, and pricing power. An investor assessing TDG in March 2021 might have been weighing precisely that Buffett-inspired question: could they see themselves holding the stock through a full five-year cycle?

Had that investor answered “yes” and then actually held through to March 2026, the following illustrates how that decision would have played out.

TDG 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/22/2021 $10,000



03/22/2021 $23,991



03/19/2026 End date: 03/19/2026 Start price/share: $597.36 End price/share: $1,191.94 Starting shares: 16.74 Ending shares: 20.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $218.50 Total return: 139.91% Average annual return: 19.15% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $23,991.27

As shown above, the five-year result worked out exceptionally well for this hypothetical TDG investor. An initial $10,000 position initiated on 03/22/2021 would have grown to $23,991.27 by 03/19/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That corresponds to a total return of 139.91% and an annualized rate of return of 19.15%, meaning the investment nearly doubled in price while also benefiting from special cash distributions along the way.

Importantly, these figures were calculated using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, which assumes reinvestment of dividends at the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

TransDigm’s Business Model Behind the Numbers

TransDigm occupies a distinctive niche in aerospace and defense. The company designs and manufactures proprietary components and systems used on both commercial and military aircraft, with a product portfolio spanning actuators, ignition systems, pumps and valves, cockpit security systems, and other highly engineered parts. Many of these components are small relative to the overall cost of an aircraft but are critical for safety and operation.

Several structural characteristics have supported TDG’s long-run value creation:

High aftermarket exposure: A large share of revenue is generated from the sale of replacement parts for aircraft already in service, which tends to be higher margin and more stable than original equipment sales.

Proprietary content and intellectual property: TransDigm often has sole-source or limited-source positions on platforms, underpinned by patents, certifications, and engineering know-how.

Pricing power: Because its parts are mission-critical yet account for a small fraction of total aircraft operating costs, TransDigm has historically been able to implement price increases that exceed inflation over time.

Acquisition-driven growth: Management has a track record of acquiring niche aerospace component businesses and improving margins through cost discipline and pricing optimization.

From 2021 through 2026, TDG shares also benefited from the rebound in global air travel following the COVID-19 downturn, which supported demand for aftermarket parts as flight hours recovered and airlines resumed maintenance, repair, and overhaul activity.

The Role of Dividends and Reinvestment

Over the five-year holding period in question, TransDigm Group Inc paid investors a total of $218.50 per share in dividends. In TransDigm’s case, these payments have historically come not as frequent recurring quarterly dividends, but via sizable special dividends when management and the board determine that excess capital can be returned to shareholders efficiently.

Those distributions formed a second, meaningful component of total return beyond mere share price appreciation. For the performance figures cited above, it is assumed that each dividend was reinvested back into TDG shares, using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. Much like watering a tree, systematically reinvesting dividends can compound an investor’s ownership stake over time, and in this case helped increase the share count from 16.74 to 20.13 shares over the period.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.00 per share, we calculate that TDG has a current yield of approximately 0.00%. That reflects the absence of a regular recurring dividend at present; investors in TransDigm typically focus on capital appreciation and the possibility of periodic special dividends, rather than relying on a steady income stream.

Another interesting datapoint is “yield on cost.” This concept compares the current annualized dividend to the investor’s original purchase price — in this case, the $597.36 per share entry point from March 2021. With no regular dividend currently declared, the ongoing yield on cost for this hypothetical investor also stands at 0.00%. Nevertheless, the aggregate distributions received over the holding period substantially enhanced the total return.

What the Last Five Years Suggest About the Next Five

The 139.91% five-year total return from TDG underscores several broader lessons for long-term equity investors:

Quality and pricing power matter. Businesses with durable competitive advantages, recurring aftermarket revenue, and disciplined capital allocation can compound value even through economic cycles.

Businesses with durable competitive advantages, recurring aftermarket revenue, and disciplined capital allocation can compound value even through economic cycles. Time in the market can trump timing the market. An investor willing to hold from 2021 through 2026 benefited from both the recovery in air travel and TransDigm’s ability to execute on its strategy, despite interim volatility in equity markets and interest rates.

An investor willing to hold from 2021 through 2026 benefited from both the recovery in air travel and TransDigm’s ability to execute on its strategy, despite interim volatility in equity markets and interest rates. Dividends can quietly drive returns. Even when the headline dividend yield appears modest or intermittent, total cash returned over multiple years — especially when reinvested — can meaningfully lift total performance.

Looking ahead, investors evaluating TDG for the next five years will likely focus on many of the same drivers that supported the past period: the resilience of aftermarket demand, the pace of commercial and defense spending, the company’s acquisition pipeline, and management’s ongoing approach to capital allocation — including the potential for future special dividends or share repurchases.

Of course, past performance is not a guarantee of future results, and aerospace and defense exposures can be sensitive to macroeconomic conditions, airline profitability, government budgets, and regulatory shifts. Nonetheless, the 2021‑2026 experience offers a clear case study in how a concentrated, high-quality industrial franchise can reward patient shareholders who approach investing with the type of multi-year mindset Buffett advocates.

Here is one more investment quote worth keeping in mind before you go:

“Every once in a while, the market does something so stupid it takes your breath away.” — Jim Cramer