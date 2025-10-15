“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

LUV 10-Year Return Details Start date: 10/15/2015 $10,000



10/15/2015 $9,089



10/14/2025 End date: 10/14/2025 Start price/share: $41.24 End price/share: $33.42 Starting shares: 242.48 Ending shares: 272.04 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.57 Total return: -9.08% Average annual return: -0.95% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,089.13

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.95%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $9,089.13 today (as of 10/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -9.08% (something to think about: how might LUV shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Southwest Airlines Co paid investors a total of $4.57/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .72/share, we calculate that LUV has a current yield of approximately 2.15%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .72 against the original $41.24/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.21%.

