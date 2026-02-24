“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN) back in 2021, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|02/24/2021
|
|End date:
|02/23/2026
|Start price/share:
|$157.98
|End price/share:
|$205.27
|Starting shares:
|63.30
|Ending shares:
|63.30
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|29.93%
|Average annual return:
|5.38%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$12,995.44
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.38%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,995.44 today (as of 02/23/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 29.93% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Everyone has the brainpower to make money in stocks. Not everyone has the stomach. If you are susceptible to selling everything in a panic, you ought to avoid stocks and mutual funds altogether.” — Peter Lynch