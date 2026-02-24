“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN) back in 2021, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

AMZN 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/24/2021 $10,000



02/24/2021 $12,995



02/23/2026 End date: 02/23/2026 Start price/share: $157.98 End price/share: $205.27 Starting shares: 63.30 Ending shares: 63.30 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 29.93% Average annual return: 5.38% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,995.44

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.38%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,995.44 today (as of 02/23/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 29.93% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Everyone has the brainpower to make money in stocks. Not everyone has the stomach. If you are susceptible to selling everything in a panic, you ought to avoid stocks and mutual funds altogether.” — Peter Lynch