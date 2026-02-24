The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2006.

WELL 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/24/2006 $10,000



02/24/2006 $143,548



02/23/2026 End date: 02/23/2026 Start price/share: $36.75 End price/share: $209.54 Starting shares: 272.11 Ending shares: 685.56 Dividends reinvested/share: $56.63 Total return: 1,336.53% Average annual return: 14.24% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $143,548.12

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $143,548.12 today (as of 02/23/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,336.53% (something to think about: how might WELL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Dividends are always an important investment factor to consider, and Welltower Inc has paid $56.63/share in dividends to shareholders over the past 20 years we looked at above. Many an investor will only invest in stocks that pay dividends, so this component of total return is always an important consideration. Automated reinvestment of dividends into additional shares of stock can be a great way for an investor to compound their returns. The above calculations are done with the assuption that dividends received over time are reinvested (the calcuations use the closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.96/share, we calculate that WELL has a current yield of approximately 1.41%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.96 against the original $36.75/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.84%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Investors should always keep in mind that the most important metric is not the returns achieved but the returns weighed against the risks incurred. Ultimately, nothing should be more important to investors than the ability to sleep soundly at night.” — Seth Klarman