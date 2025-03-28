“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|03/30/2015
|
|End date:
|03/27/2025
|Start price/share:
|$16.16
|End price/share:
|$9.90
|Starting shares:
|618.81
|Ending shares:
|1,059.29
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$6.36
|Total return:
|4.87%
|Average annual return:
|0.48%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$10,490.50
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.48%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $10,490.50 today (as of 03/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 4.87% (something to think about: how might F shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Ford Motor Co. paid investors a total of $6.36/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .6/share, we calculate that F has a current yield of approximately 6.06%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .6 against the original $16.16/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 37.50%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“If you don’t study any companies, you have the same success buying stocks as you do in a poker game if you bet without looking at your cards.” — Peter Lynch