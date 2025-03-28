“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

F 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/30/2015 $10,000



03/30/2015 $10,490



03/27/2025 End date: 03/27/2025 Start price/share: $16.16 End price/share: $9.90 Starting shares: 618.81 Ending shares: 1,059.29 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.36 Total return: 4.87% Average annual return: 0.48% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,490.50

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.48%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $10,490.50 today (as of 03/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 4.87% (something to think about: how might F shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Ford Motor Co. paid investors a total of $6.36/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .6/share, we calculate that F has a current yield of approximately 6.06%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .6 against the original $16.16/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 37.50%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“If you don’t study any companies, you have the same success buying stocks as you do in a poker game if you bet without looking at your cards.” — Peter Lynch