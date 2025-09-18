“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Best Buy Inc (NYSE: BBY)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

09/17/2025 End date: 09/17/2025 Start price/share: $105.58 End price/share: $74.52 Starting shares: 94.71 Ending shares: 114.91 Dividends reinvested/share: $16.21 Total return: -14.37% Average annual return: -3.05% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,565.23

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -3.05%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,565.23 today (as of 09/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -14.37% (something to think about: how might BBY shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Best Buy Inc paid investors a total of $16.21/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.8/share, we calculate that BBY has a current yield of approximately 5.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.8 against the original $105.58/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.83%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Money is better than poverty, if only for financial reasons.” — Woody Allen