“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Align Technology Inc (NASD: ALGN) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

ALGN 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/23/2015 $10,000



04/23/2015 $31,050



04/22/2025 End date: 04/22/2025 Start price/share: $56.01 End price/share: $173.87 Starting shares: 178.54 Ending shares: 178.54 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 210.43% Average annual return: 11.99% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $31,050.02

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.99%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $31,050.02 today (as of 04/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 210.43% (something to think about: how might ALGN shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“You can’t restate a dividend.” — Malon Wilkus