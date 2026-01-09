“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc New (NYSE: BRK.B) back in 2006. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|01/09/2006
|
|End date:
|01/08/2026
|Start price/share:
|$59.58
|End price/share:
|$499.77
|Starting shares:
|167.84
|Ending shares:
|167.84
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|738.82%
|Average annual return:
|11.21%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$83,826.73
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.21%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $83,826.73 today (as of 01/08/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 738.82% (something to think about: how might BRK.B shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Value investing means really asking what are the best values, and not assuming that because something looks expensive that it is, or assuming that because a stock is down in price and trades at low multiples that it is a bargain.” — Bill Miller