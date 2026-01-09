The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc New (NYSE: BRK.B) back in 2006. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

BRK.B 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/09/2006 $10,000



01/09/2006 $83,826



01/08/2026 End date: 01/08/2026 Start price/share: $59.58 End price/share: $499.77 Starting shares: 167.84 Ending shares: 167.84 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 738.82% Average annual return: 11.21% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $83,826.73

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.21%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $83,826.73 today (as of 01/08/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 738.82% (something to think about: how might BRK.B shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Value investing means really asking what are the best values, and not assuming that because something looks expensive that it is, or assuming that because a stock is down in price and trades at low multiples that it is a bargain.” — Bill Miller