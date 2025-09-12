“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASD: ZBRA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|09/14/2020
|
|End date:
|09/11/2025
|Start price/share:
|$251.26
|End price/share:
|$316.01
|Starting shares:
|39.80
|Ending shares:
|39.80
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|25.77%
|Average annual return:
|4.70%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$12,578.36
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,578.36 today (as of 09/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 25.77% (something to think about: how might ZBRA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.” — Charlie Munger