“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASD: ZBRA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

ZBRA 5-Year Return Details Start date: 09/14/2020 $10,000



09/14/2020 $12,578



09/11/2025 End date: 09/11/2025 Start price/share: $251.26 End price/share: $316.01 Starting shares: 39.80 Ending shares: 39.80 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 25.77% Average annual return: 4.70% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,578.36

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,578.36 today (as of 09/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 25.77% (something to think about: how might ZBRA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.” — Charlie Munger