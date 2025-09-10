“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|09/03/2020
|
|End date:
|09/02/2025
|Start price/share:
|$34.26
|End price/share:
|$180.15
|Starting shares:
|291.89
|Ending shares:
|335.88
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$14.58
|Total return:
|505.09%
|Average annual return:
|43.34%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$60,511.37
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 43.34%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $60,511.37 today (as of 09/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 505.09% (something to think about: how might MPC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Marathon Petroleum Corp. paid investors a total of $14.58/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.64/share, we calculate that MPC has a current yield of approximately 2.02%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.64 against the original $34.26/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.90%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Never is there a better time to buy a stock than when a basically sound company, for whatever reason, temporarily falls out of favor with the investment community.” — Geraldine Weiss