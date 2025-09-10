Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

MPC 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 09/03/2020
$10,000

09/03/2020		   $60,511

09/02/2025
End date: 09/02/2025
Start price/share: $34.26
End price/share: $180.15
Starting shares: 291.89
Ending shares: 335.88
Dividends reinvested/share: $14.58
Total return: 505.09%
Average annual return: 43.34%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $60,511.37

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 43.34%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $60,511.37 today (as of 09/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 505.09% (something to think about: how might MPC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Marathon Petroleum Corp. paid investors a total of $14.58/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.64/share, we calculate that MPC has a current yield of approximately 2.02%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.64 against the original $34.26/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.90%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Never is there a better time to buy a stock than when a basically sound company, for whatever reason, temporarily falls out of favor with the investment community.” — Geraldine Weiss