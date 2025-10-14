The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a decade-long holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Stryker Corp (NYSE: SYK) back in 2015, holding through to today.

10/13/2025 End date: 10/13/2025 Start price/share: $96.90 End price/share: $364.92 Starting shares: 103.20 Ending shares: 115.54 Dividends reinvested/share: $24.34 Total return: 321.63% Average annual return: 15.47% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $42,172.95

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $42,172.95 today (as of 10/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 321.63% (something to think about: how might SYK shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of SYK’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by Stryker Corp of $24.34/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.36/share, we calculate that SYK has a current yield of approximately 0.92%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.36 against the original $96.90/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.95%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Taking risks is really the only way to consistently achieve above-average returns.” — Sam Zell