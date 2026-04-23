“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about a business than short-term price fluctuations. In the case of CSX Corp, a long-term investment made in 2016 delivered a strong result, driven by both share-price appreciation and the compounding effect of reinvested dividends. For investors evaluating CSX stock as a long-duration compounder, the historical return profile is notable.

Looking back to April 2016, an investor who put $10,000 into shares of CSX Corp (NASD: CSX) and reinvested dividends would have seen that position grow materially over the following decade. The figures below show how that investment performed through April 22, 2026.

CSX 10-Year Return Details

CSX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/25/2016 $10,000



04/25/2016 $55,128



04/22/2026 End date: 04/22/2026 Start price/share: $9.05 End price/share: $43.18 Starting shares: 1,104.97 Ending shares: 1,276.29 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.75 Total return: 451.10% Average annual return: 18.62% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $55,128.48

The outcome is straightforward: a $10,000 investment in CSX in April 2016 would have grown to $55,128.48 by April 22, 2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 451.10% and an annualized return of 18.62%. Put differently, the position increased by more than 5.5 times over the period.

These figures matter because they show the combined effect of business performance, valuation change, and capital returns. Railroads are often viewed as mature industrial businesses, but over long periods they can generate substantial shareholder value when pricing discipline, operating efficiency, network advantages, and disciplined capital allocation work together.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Result

Dividend reinvestment was a meaningful contributor to the final value. Over the period shown above, CSX paid $3.75 per share in dividends, and those cash distributions were assumed to be reinvested into additional shares at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. As a result, the original 1,104.97 shares grew to 1,276.29 shares by the end of the period.

That increase in share count illustrates a core advantage of dividend reinvestment: it compounds ownership over time. Even when a stock’s current dividend yield is modest, repeated reinvestment can materially lift long-term total return by adding shares that then participate in future price appreciation and future dividend payments.

At a glance: $10,000 invested in CSX on 04/25/2016 became $55,128.48 on 04/22/2026

Total return was 451.10%

Annualized return was 18.62%

Share count rose from 1,104.97 to 1,276.29 through dividend reinvestment

Total dividends reinvested amounted to $3.75 per share over the period

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.56 per share, CSX has a current yield of approximately 1.30%. That is not a high-yield profile, but the historical return demonstrates that a lower starting yield does not preclude strong total returns when earnings growth, operating leverage, and multiple expansion support the stock.

Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 purchase price of $9.05 per share, the current annualized dividend of $0.56 implies a yield on cost of 14.36%. This figure does not change the market value of the investment, but it helps show how income generation can improve over time when a company raises its dividend and the entry price was favorable.

Why CSX Was Able to Compound

CSX operates one of the major freight railroad networks in the eastern United States. That matters because rail infrastructure is difficult to replicate, and the business tends to benefit from scale, dense networks, and high barriers to entry. In practice, that can translate into pricing power in selected lanes, improved asset utilization, and resilient cash generation across the cycle, even though freight volumes remain sensitive to broader economic conditions.

For long-term shareholders, the investment case in railroad stocks has often centered on a few recurring factors:

Network effects and high replacement costs

Operating efficiency improvements over time

Consistent free cash flow generation

Regular capital returns through dividends and, in many periods, share repurchases

Exposure to industrial production, intermodal demand, and broader freight trends

Those strengths do not eliminate risk. Railroad stocks remain cyclical and can be affected by shifts in fuel prices, labor costs, service disruptions, regulation, and changes in freight mix. But the past decade shows how a durable transportation franchise can produce attractive compounding when bought at a reasonable starting price and held through multiple market environments.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“Twenty years in this business convinces me that any normal person using the customary three percent of the brain can pick stocks just as well, if not better, than the average Wall Street expert.” — Peter Lynch