“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a practical test of how a dividend-paying bank stock performs across a full market cycle. For Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC), the results show a modest positive total return since 2021, driven primarily by dividends and reinvestment rather than share price appreciation. That distinction matters: over this period, Truist’s income stream offset a decline in the stock price and turned an otherwise negative price return into a positive total return.

TFC 5-Year Return Details

TFC 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/23/2021 $10,000



04/23/2021 $11,198



04/22/2026 End date: 04/22/2026 Start price/share: $57.62 End price/share: $50.95 Starting shares: 173.55 Ending shares: 219.84 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.17 Total return: 12.01% Average annual return: 2.29% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,198.66

A $10,000 investment in Truist Financial on 04/23/2021 would have grown to $11,198.66 by 04/22/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 12.01% cumulative total return and an average annual return of 2.29%. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Truist Financial’s 5-Year Return?

The key takeaway is straightforward: Truist’s total return came from cash distributions, not price appreciation. The stock declined from $57.62 to $50.95 over the holding period, a drop of roughly 11.6% based on share price alone. Yet the reinvestment of dividends increased the share count from 173.55 to 219.84, which helped lift the ending value above the original investment.

For bank stocks, this split between price return and total return is especially important. Earnings, capital levels, credit costs, interest-rate sensitivity, and valuation multiples can all weigh on the share price over intermediate periods. Dividend income can cushion that volatility, but it does not eliminate it. In Truist’s case, the dividend stream was substantial enough to offset the capital loss and produce a positive overall result.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

Over the five-year period, Truist Financial paid $10.17 per share in dividends. In this analysis, each dividend is assumed to be reinvested into additional shares using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That process turned 173.55 starting shares into 219.84 ending shares.

Dividend reinvestment matters most when two conditions are present:

A company maintains a meaningful cash yield.

The shares spend part of the holding period trading below the original purchase price, allowing reinvested dividends to buy more shares.

That dynamic can materially change long-term results. Without reinvestment, the investment outcome would have depended much more heavily on the stock’s market price at the end of the period.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.08 per share, TFC has a current yield of approximately 4.08% using the $50.95 ending share price.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the $2.08 annualized dividend and the initial $57.62 entry price, Truist’s yield on cost works out to approximately 3.61%.

Yield on cost can help show how the income profile of an investment evolves over time, but it should be interpreted carefully. It is a backward-looking measure tied to the original purchase price, whereas the market continues to value the stock based on current fundamentals, expected earnings, capital returns, and credit conditions.

A Concise Read-Through of the Result

Initial investment: $10,000

$10,000 Holding period: 04/23/2021 to 04/22/2026

04/23/2021 to 04/22/2026 Price change: $57.62 to $50.95 per share

$57.62 to $50.95 per share Total return with dividends reinvested: 12.01%

12.01% Annualized return: 2.29%

2.29% Primary source of return: Dividends and reinvestment, not share-price gains

What This Says About Truist Financial as a Long-Term Holding

This five-year period illustrates a common pattern in mature financial stocks: returns can be acceptable on a total-return basis even when the stock itself does not compound strongly through price appreciation. For investors evaluating Truist Financial, the core questions are therefore not limited to headline yield. More important are the durability of earnings, the trajectory of net interest income, credit quality, expense discipline, capital flexibility, and the sustainability of the dividend through different points in the credit and rate cycle.

In other words, the past five years show that Truist delivered a positive return, but not a particularly strong one, and that most of the value came from income. That is a very different return profile from a business where capital appreciation is doing the bulk of the work.

Another investment principle worth keeping in view:

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