A long-term Starbucks investment offers a useful case study in total return, dividend reinvestment, and the compounding effect of time. Looking back to 2006, an investor who purchased Starbucks Corp. (NASD: SBUX) and reinvested dividends would have generated a substantially stronger result than a price-only view might suggest.

That distinction matters. Over a 20-year holding period, shareholder return is shaped not only by the change in the stock price, but also by the cash distributed through dividends and the number of additional shares those dividends can buy when reinvested.

SBUX 20-Year Return Details

SBUX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/24/2006 $10,000



04/24/2006 $69,566



04/22/2026 End date: 04/22/2026 Start price/share: $19.31 End price/share: $99.52 Starting shares: 517.87 Ending shares: 698.44 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.27 Total return: 595.09% Average annual return: 10.18% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $69,566.70

A $10,000 investment in Starbucks on 04/24/2006 would have grown to $69,566.70 by 04/22/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 595.09% total return, or an average annual return of 10.18%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Starbucks Total Return

The result came from two sources: capital appreciation and dividends. Starbucks shares rose from $19.31 to $99.52 over the measurement period, while dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 517.87 to 698.44. That increase in shares is a meaningful part of the compounding effect.

In other words, the ending value was not simply the original share count multiplied by the ending stock price. Reinvested dividends added incremental ownership over time, and those additional shares then participated in subsequent price appreciation and future dividend payments.

Starbucks did not pay a dividend throughout the entire period beginning in 2006; the company initiated a quarterly dividend in 2010. That makes this example especially useful, because it shows how a business can evolve from a primarily growth-oriented equity into one that combines growth characteristics with regular cash distributions.

Key Takeaways From the 20-Year SBUX Investment

A $10,000 investment grew to $69,566.70 with dividends reinvested.

Total return was 595.09% over the period studied.

The annualized return was 10.18%.

Share count increased from 517.87 to 698.44 through reinvestment.

Total dividends reinvested amounted to $20.27 per original share.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.48 per share, SBUX has a current yield of approximately 2.49% using the ending share price of $99.52. Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price.

Using the 2006 starting price of $19.31, the current annualized dividend of $2.48 represents a yield on cost of 12.89%. That figure does not indicate the current market yield available to a new buyer; instead, it illustrates how income generation can grow over time when a company raises its dividend and the initial purchase price was materially lower.

Why the Starting Point Matters

Any long-term return analysis is heavily influenced by the entry valuation, the business trajectory that followed, and how dividends were treated. Starbucks experienced multiple market cycles during this period, including the global financial crisis, the post-crisis expansion, the pandemic shock, and the subsequent recovery period. A 20-year holding period smooths some of that volatility, but the path was not linear.

That is one reason total return analysis is more informative than looking only at a stock chart. It captures the interaction between business performance, valuation change, and capital allocation to shareholders.

“Anyone who is not investing now is missing a tremendous opportunity.” — Carlos Slim