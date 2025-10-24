“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|10/26/2020
|
|End date:
|10/23/2025
|Start price/share:
|$48.28
|End price/share:
|$138.45
|Starting shares:
|207.13
|Ending shares:
|224.82
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$10.02
|Total return:
|211.27%
|Average annual return:
|25.53%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$31,131.25
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 25.53%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $31,131.25 today (as of 10/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 211.27% (something to think about: how might NUE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Nucor Corp. paid investors a total of $10.02/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.2/share, we calculate that NUE has a current yield of approximately 1.59%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.2 against the original $48.28/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.29%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“I rarely think the market is right. I believe non-dividend stocks aren’t much more than baseball cards. They are worth what you can convince someone to pay for it.” — Mark Cuban