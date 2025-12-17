Such a great quote from Warren Buffett, highlighting the importance of investment time horizon when considering making an investment. In the short run, who knows what the stock market will do? A week or two after buying any given stock, could the entire stock market fall out of bed? Quite possibly! Should that happen, how would you react? It is an excellent question to think about before hitting the buy button.

For investors who take a multi-year time horizon, the important thing is not what happens in the next week or two, but what the result will be over the long haul. Today, we look at the result investors of the year 2005 experienced, who considered an investment in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASD: FISV) and decided upon a two-decade investment time horizon.

12/16/2025 End date: 12/16/2025 Start price/share: $10.72 End price/share: $67.70 Starting shares: 932.84 Ending shares: 932.84 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 531.53% Average annual return: 9.65% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $63,152.70

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $63,152.70 today (as of 12/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 531.53% (something to think about: how might FISV shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“He who earns and does not invest will have to work for the rest of his life.” — Debasish Mridha