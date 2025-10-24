“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A critical pearl of wisdom from Warren Buffett teaches us that with any potential stock investment we may make, as soon as our buy order is filled we will have a choice: to remain a co-owner of that company for the long haul, or to react to the inevitable short-term ups and downs that the stock market is famous for (sometimes sharp ups and downs).

The reality of this choice forces us to challenge our confidence in any given company we might invest into, and keep our eyes on the long-term time horizon. The market may go up and down the interim, but over a five year holding period, will the investment succeed?

Back in 2020, investors may have been asking themselves that very question about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO). Let’s examine what would have happened over a five year holding period, had you invested in AZO shares back in 2020 and held on.

AZO 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/26/2020 $10,000



10/26/2020 $33,425



10/23/2025 End date: 10/23/2025 Start price/share: $1,152.00 End price/share: $3,850.00 Starting shares: 8.68 Ending shares: 8.68 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 234.20% Average annual return: 27.33% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $33,425.56

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 27.33%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $33,425.56 today (as of 10/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 234.20% (something to think about: how might AZO shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Twenty years in this business convinces me that any normal person using the customary three percent of the brain can pick stocks just as well, if not better, than the average Wall Street expert.” — Peter Lynch