“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Kroger Co (NYSE: KR), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.
|Start date:
|10/07/2015
|
|End date:
|10/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$37.51
|End price/share:
|$64.80
|Starting shares:
|266.60
|Ending shares:
|325.28
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$7.89
|Total return:
|110.78%
|Average annual return:
|7.74%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$21,083.71
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.74%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $21,083.71 today (as of 10/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 110.78% (something to think about: how might KR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Kroger Co paid investors a total of $7.89/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.4/share, we calculate that KR has a current yield of approximately 2.16%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.4 against the original $37.51/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.76%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“While it might seem that anyone can be a value investor, the essential characteristics of this type of investor-patience, discipline, and risk aversion-may well be genetically determined.” — Seth Klarman