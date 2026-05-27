“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) provides a useful case study in long-term equity compounding. Over the five-year period from 05/27/2021 through 05/26/2026, a $10,000 investment in PH grew to $30,044.47 with dividends reinvested, underscoring how total return can be driven by both share-price appreciation and the incremental effect of dividend reinvestment.

The central point is straightforward: short-term market direction is often unpredictable, but a multi-year holding period can produce materially different outcomes than investors may expect when focusing only on near-term volatility. In Parker Hannifin’s case, the five-year return profile was exceptionally strong.

Parker Hannifin 5-Year Return Snapshot

PH 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/27/2021 $10,000



05/27/2021 $30,044



05/26/2026 End date: 05/26/2026 Start price/share: $308.08 End price/share: $868.03 Starting shares: 32.46 Ending shares: 34.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $30.05 Total return: 200.49% Average annual return: 24.61% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,044.47

Over this period, Parker Hannifin delivered a 200.49% total return, turning $10,000 into more than $30,000. On an annualized basis, that equates to 24.61%. Those are unusually strong numbers for any five-year span and illustrate the power of holding a winning industrial business through multiple market environments rather than trading around short-term moves.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove The Return?

The result came from two sources:

Capital appreciation: the share price rose from $308.08 to $868.03.

the share price rose from $308.08 to $868.03. Dividend reinvestment: shareholders received $30.05 per share in dividends over the period, and reinvesting those payments increased the share count from 32.46 to 34.62.

In Parker Hannifin’s case, the dominant driver was clearly share-price appreciation. Even so, reinvested dividends added incremental exposure over time, allowing subsequent gains to compound on a slightly larger base of shares. That is a small but important distinction: for lower-yielding dividend stocks, reinvestment may not be the primary source of return, but it still contributes meaningfully to long-run compounding.

Why Total Return Matters

Total return captures the full economic result of owning a stock, combining price gains and cash distributions. Looking only at the share price can understate performance, while looking only at yield can miss the larger driver of value creation. For Parker Hannifin, both elements mattered, but price appreciation accounted for most of the five-year outcome.

This is particularly relevant when evaluating industrial companies. Businesses such as Parker Hannifin are often assessed on revenue growth, margin expansion, free cash flow generation, and capital allocation discipline. When those factors improve over time, the stock can re-rate meaningfully, and a modest dividend can complement rather than define the investment case.

Dividend Profile And Yield On Cost

Dividends remain an important part of the Parker Hannifin return story, even though the stock is not primarily a high-yield vehicle. Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of 8/share, PH has a current yield of approximately 0.92% using the ending share price shown above.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the starting price of $308.08 per share, the current annualized dividend of 8 implies a yield on cost of approximately 2.60%.

That metric helps illustrate a key feature of dividend growth investing: a stock purchased at a relatively modest starting yield can become more income-productive over time if the dividend rises and the investor maintains the original position. Yield on cost does not describe the yield available to a new buyer today, but it does show how the income stream on an existing position can evolve.

A Concise Takeaway

For this five-year period, the Parker Hannifin investment outcome can be summarized in three points:

$10,000 grew to $30,044.47 with dividends reinvested.

The total return was 200.49%, or 24.61% annualized.

Most of the gain came from capital appreciation, with dividends and reinvestment providing an additional compounding benefit.

The broader lesson is not that every five-year holding period will look like this one. It is that time horizon matters, total return matters, and the combination of business performance, dividend payments, and disciplined reinvestment can produce results that are difficult to appreciate from a short-term perspective.

“It’s not whether you’re right or wrong that’s important, but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” — George Soros