Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a twenty year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into United Rentals Inc (NYSE: URI) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full twenty year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

URI 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/09/2005 $10,000



05/09/2005 $366,849



05/06/2025 End date: 05/06/2025 Start price/share: $18.23 End price/share: $651.65 Starting shares: 548.55 Ending shares: 562.78 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.23 Total return: 3,567.39% Average annual return: 19.73% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $366,849.69

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.73%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $366,849.69 today (as of 05/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3,567.39% (something to think about: how might URI shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that United Rentals Inc paid investors a total of $14.23/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 7.16/share, we calculate that URI has a current yield of approximately 1.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 7.16 against the original $18.23/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.03%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“All the opportunity in the world means nothing if you don’t actually pull the trigger.” — Sam Zell