“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a twenty year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into United Rentals Inc (NYSE: URI) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full twenty year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|05/09/2005
|
|End date:
|05/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$18.23
|End price/share:
|$651.65
|Starting shares:
|548.55
|Ending shares:
|562.78
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$14.23
|Total return:
|3,567.39%
|Average annual return:
|19.73%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$366,849.69
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.73%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $366,849.69 today (as of 05/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3,567.39% (something to think about: how might URI shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that United Rentals Inc paid investors a total of $14.23/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 7.16/share, we calculate that URI has a current yield of approximately 1.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 7.16 against the original $18.23/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.03%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“All the opportunity in the world means nothing if you don’t actually pull the trigger.” — Sam Zell