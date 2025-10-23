“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|10/23/2020
|
|End date:
|10/22/2025
|Start price/share:
|$172.14
|End price/share:
|$243.53
|Starting shares:
|58.09
|Ending shares:
|63.69
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$20.00
|Total return:
|55.11%
|Average annual return:
|9.18%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$15,513.70
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.18%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,513.70 today (as of 10/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 55.11% (something to think about: how might LOW shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Lowe’s Companies Inc paid investors a total of $20.00/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.8/share, we calculate that LOW has a current yield of approximately 1.97%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.8 against the original $172.14/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.14%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Ensure management’s interests are aligned with shareholders.” — Sam Zell