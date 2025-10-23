“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

LOW 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/23/2020 $10,000



10/23/2020 $15,513



10/22/2025 End date: 10/22/2025 Start price/share: $172.14 End price/share: $243.53 Starting shares: 58.09 Ending shares: 63.69 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.00 Total return: 55.11% Average annual return: 9.18% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,513.70

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.18%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,513.70 today (as of 10/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 55.11% (something to think about: how might LOW shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Lowe’s Companies Inc paid investors a total of $20.00/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.8/share, we calculate that LOW has a current yield of approximately 1.97%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.8 against the original $172.14/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.14%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Ensure management’s interests are aligned with shareholders.” — Sam Zell