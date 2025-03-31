Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

FDX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/31/2005 $10,000



03/31/2005 $31,239



03/28/2025 End date: 03/28/2025 Start price/share: $93.95 End price/share: $241.71 Starting shares: 106.44 Ending shares: 129.29 Dividends reinvested/share: $35.48 Total return: 212.50% Average annual return: 5.86% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $31,239.61

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $31,239.61 today (as of 03/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 212.50% (something to think about: how might FDX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is: should we reinvest our dividends?Over the past 20 years, FedEx Corp has paid $35.48/share in dividends. For the above analysis, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock (for the above calculations, the reinvestment is performed using closing price on ex-div date for that dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.52/share, we calculate that FDX has a current yield of approximately 2.28%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.52 against the original $93.95/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.43%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Finding the best person or the best organization to invest your money is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll ever make.” — Bill Gross