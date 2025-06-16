“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

MAS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/16/2020 $10,000



06/16/2020 $13,955



06/13/2025 End date: 06/13/2025 Start price/share: $48.33 End price/share: $61.88 Starting shares: 206.91 Ending shares: 225.47 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.16 Total return: 39.52% Average annual return: 6.90% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,955.00

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.90%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $13,955.00 today (as of 06/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 39.52% (something to think about: how might MAS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Masco Corp. paid investors a total of $5.16/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.24/share, we calculate that MAS has a current yield of approximately 2.00%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.24 against the original $48.33/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.14%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett