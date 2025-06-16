“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|06/16/2020
|
|End date:
|06/13/2025
|Start price/share:
|$48.33
|End price/share:
|$61.88
|Starting shares:
|206.91
|Ending shares:
|225.47
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$5.16
|Total return:
|39.52%
|Average annual return:
|6.90%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$13,955.00
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.90%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $13,955.00 today (as of 06/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 39.52% (something to think about: how might MAS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Masco Corp. paid investors a total of $5.16/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.24/share, we calculate that MAS has a current yield of approximately 2.00%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.24 against the original $48.33/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.14%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett