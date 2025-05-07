“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|05/07/2015
|
|End date:
|05/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$37.54
|End price/share:
|$118.33
|Starting shares:
|266.38
|Ending shares:
|351.33
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$19.40
|Total return:
|315.73%
|Average annual return:
|15.30%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$41,555.82
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.30%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $41,555.82 today (as of 05/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 315.73% (something to think about: how might MS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Morgan Stanley paid investors a total of $19.40/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.7/share, we calculate that MS has a current yield of approximately 3.13%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.7 against the original $37.54/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.34%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“In the long run, we are all dead.” — John Maynard Keynes