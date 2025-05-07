One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

MS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/07/2015 $10,000



05/07/2015 $41,555



05/06/2025 End date: 05/06/2025 Start price/share: $37.54 End price/share: $118.33 Starting shares: 266.38 Ending shares: 351.33 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.40 Total return: 315.73% Average annual return: 15.30% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $41,555.82

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.30%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $41,555.82 today (as of 05/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 315.73% (something to think about: how might MS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Morgan Stanley paid investors a total of $19.40/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.7/share, we calculate that MS has a current yield of approximately 3.13%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.7 against the original $37.54/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.34%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“In the long run, we are all dead.” — John Maynard Keynes