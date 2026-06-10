“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Fair Isaac Corp, best known by its ticker NYSE: FICO, has delivered a strong five-year stock return from mid-2021 to mid-2026. A $10,000 investment made on 06/10/2021 would have grown to $24,676.53 by 06/09/2026, reflecting a total return of 146.80% and an average annual return of 19.80%.

The result highlights the value of evaluating a stock as an ownership interest in a business rather than as a short-term trade. In FICO’s case, the period was defined by substantial share-price appreciation rather than income generation, since the company did not pay dividends over the holding period shown below.

FICO Five-Year Investment Return

FICO 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/10/2021 $10,000



06/10/2021 $24,676



06/09/2026 End date: 06/09/2026 Start price/share: $496.42 End price/share: $1,225.15 Starting shares: 20.14 Ending shares: 20.14 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 146.80% Average annual return: 19.80% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,676.53

What Drove Fair Isaac’s Share Performance?

Fair Isaac operates at the intersection of analytics software, decisioning tools, and consumer credit scoring. The company is widely associated with the FICO score, which remains deeply embedded in U.S. consumer lending, especially in mortgage, auto, and card underwriting. That market position has historically supported a business model with recurring, high-value revenue streams and significant pricing power in core products.

Over the period shown here, investor returns were driven by capital appreciation alone. Because FICO does not pay a dividend, the entire gain came from the increase in the stock price, from $496.42 per share to $1,225.15 per share. For companies with durable competitive positions and asset-light economics, long-term returns often depend less on cash distributions and more on sustained earnings growth, margin resilience, and valuation expansion or preservation.

Key Takeaways

For quick reference, the five-year FICO investment outcome can be summarized as follows:

$10,000 invested on 06/10/2021 grew to $24,676.53 by 06/09/2026.

Total return was 146.80%.

Average annual return was 19.80%.

No dividends were paid or reinvested during the period.

The investment value rose entirely because of share-price appreciation.

Why Holding Period Matters

Five-year return snapshots can be useful because they reduce the noise created by short-term market swings. A business can face temporary multiple compression, macro uncertainty, or sentiment-driven volatility while still compounding intrinsic value over time. Looking across a multi-year window makes it easier to see whether a stock’s performance was supported by a stronger underlying business rather than by a short-lived market move.

That is especially relevant for higher-multiple software and analytics names such as FICO, where long-term returns can be shaped by a mix of operating execution and investor expectations. When a company combines entrenched market positioning with pricing leverage and strong cash generation, extended holding periods can reveal the economics more clearly than short-term performance data.

As of 06/09/2026, the five-year investment result was notably strong: a $10,000 position in Fair Isaac would have become $24,676.53. On a total return basis, that is a gain of 146.80%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” — Warren Buffett