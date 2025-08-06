Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASD: CZR), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

CZR 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 08/06/2015
$10,000

08/06/2015		   $28,028

08/05/2025
End date: 08/05/2025
Start price/share: $8.98
End price/share: $25.17
Starting shares: 1,113.59
Ending shares: 1,113.59
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 180.29%
Average annual return: 10.85%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $28,028.64

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.85%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $28,028.64 today (as of 08/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 180.29% (something to think about: how might CZR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“If a speculator is correct half of the time, he is hitting a good average. Even being right 3 or 4 times out of 10 should yield a person a fortune if he has the sense to cut his losses quickly on the ventures where he is wrong.” — Bernard Baruch