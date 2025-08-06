The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASD: CZR), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

08/05/2025 End date: 08/05/2025 Start price/share: $8.98 End price/share: $25.17 Starting shares: 1,113.59 Ending shares: 1,113.59 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 180.29% Average annual return: 10.85% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $28,028.64

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.85%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $28,028.64 today (as of 08/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 180.29% (something to think about: how might CZR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“If a speculator is correct half of the time, he is hitting a good average. Even being right 3 or 4 times out of 10 should yield a person a fortune if he has the sense to cut his losses quickly on the ventures where he is wrong.” — Bernard Baruch