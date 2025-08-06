“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASD: CZR), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|08/06/2015
|
|End date:
|08/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$8.98
|End price/share:
|$25.17
|Starting shares:
|1,113.59
|Ending shares:
|1,113.59
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|180.29%
|Average annual return:
|10.85%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$28,028.64
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.85%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $28,028.64 today (as of 08/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 180.29% (something to think about: how might CZR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“If a speculator is correct half of the time, he is hitting a good average. Even being right 3 or 4 times out of 10 should yield a person a fortune if he has the sense to cut his losses quickly on the ventures where he is wrong.” — Bernard Baruch