“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into The Trade Desk Inc (NASD: TTD) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

08/05/2025 End date: 08/05/2025 Start price/share: $48.08 End price/share: $87.70 Starting shares: 207.99 Ending shares: 207.99 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 82.40% Average annual return: 12.77% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $18,237.61

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.77%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $18,237.61 today (as of 08/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 82.40% (something to think about: how might TTD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“As long as you enjoy investing, you’ll be willing to do the homework and stay in the game.” — Jim Cramer