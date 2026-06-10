A long-term holding period can produce very different results depending on how much of the return comes from price appreciation versus dividends. For FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE: FE), a 20-year buy-and-hold investment from June 2006 to June 2026 generated a positive total return, but the outcome was driven primarily by reinvested dividends rather than by a rising share price.

That distinction matters. FirstEnergy is a regulated electric utility, and utilities are often evaluated not only on stock performance but also on income generation, payout durability, and the compounding effect of dividend reinvestment over long periods. In this case, the stock price ended below its starting level, yet the investment still roughly doubled because cash distributions added materially to the result.

FE 20-Year Return Details

FE 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/12/2006 $10,000



06/12/2006 $20,289



06/09/2026 End date: 06/09/2026 Start price/share: $54.45 End price/share: $45.91 Starting shares: 183.65 Ending shares: 441.59 Dividends reinvested/share: $35.98 Total return: 102.73% Average annual return: 3.60% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,289.87

Using the figures above, a $10,000 investment in FirstEnergy grew to $20,289.87 over the 20-year period ending 06/09/2026. That equates to a 102.73% cumulative total return and an annualized return of 3.60%. The calculations were produced using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove FirstEnergy’s Long-Term Return?

The most important takeaway is that share-price performance and total return diverged significantly. FirstEnergy’s stock price declined from $54.45 to $45.91 over the period, so capital appreciation did not drive the result. Instead, the investment outcome depended heavily on dividends and the compounding effect of reinvestment.

That can be seen clearly in the share count. The initial $10,000 purchase bought 183.65 shares, but with dividends reinvested, the position grew to 441.59 shares by the end of the period. In other words, the investor ended up with more than double the original share count despite the stock finishing below its starting price.

Key point: FirstEnergy delivered a positive 20-year total return even though the stock price fell over the same span. The difference came from dividends, especially when those dividends were reinvested into additional shares.

Dividend Reinvestment and Compounding

Over the past 20 years, FirstEnergy paid $35.98 per share in dividends based on this analysis. The return calculation assumes each dividend was reinvested into new shares at the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That assumption is important because reinvestment affects both the ending share count and the ending portfolio value.

For income-oriented utility stocks, reinvestment can materially change long-run results. When the stock price is flat or weak for extended periods, reinvested dividends can purchase additional shares at lower prices, increasing future income potential and magnifying the impact of later dividend payments.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.86 per share, FE has a current yield of approximately 4.05% using the ending share price of $45.91. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price of $54.45 per share.

On that basis, FirstEnergy’s yield on cost is 7.44%. This metric is not a valuation tool, but it can be useful for illustrating how a long-held dividend-paying stock may produce a stronger income stream relative to the original capital committed, even if the market price has not appreciated meaningfully.

How To Read This 20-Year Buy-and-Hold Result

The FirstEnergy example highlights several broader points about long-term utility investing:

Price return and total return are not the same, especially for higher-yielding stocks.

Dividend reinvestment can account for a large share of long-run wealth creation.

A stock can produce a positive total return over decades even if the ending share price is lower than the entry price.

Annualized returns in the low single digits may still translate into substantial nominal gains over long periods, but they can also lag broader equity benchmarks.

That final point is worth emphasizing. A 3.60% annualized return is positive and demonstrates the value of patience and reinvestment, but it also shows that not every two-decade holding period produces strong compounding on a relative basis. In FirstEnergy’s case, the total return was respectable in absolute dollar terms, yet modest given the length of time involved.

“Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.” — Warren Buffett