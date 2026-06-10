“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASD: COO) produced a strong 20-year total return, illustrating how compounding can reshape outcomes over extended holding periods. Using a starting investment date of 06/12/2006 and an ending date of 06/09/2026, a $10,000 position in COO grew to $59,675.20 with dividends reinvested, equal to a total return of 496.95% and an average annual return of 9.34%.

That result matters because long-horizon returns are driven less by short-term price volatility than by the combination of business performance, valuation changes, and capital returned to shareholders. In COO’s case, the bulk of the 20-year outcome came from share price appreciation, with dividend reinvestment providing a modest incremental benefit.

COO 20-Year Return Details

COO 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/12/2006 $10,000



06/12/2006 $59,675



06/09/2026 End date: 06/09/2026 Start price/share: $11.64 End price/share: $68.62 Starting shares: 859.11 Ending shares: 869.93 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.26 Total return: 496.95% Average annual return: 9.34% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $59,675.20

What Drove the 20-Year Return

The central takeaway is straightforward: COO delivered substantial long-term capital appreciation, while dividends played a relatively small role in the total return profile. The starting share price of $11.64 rose to $68.62 over the measurement period, and reinvested dividends increased the share count from 859.11 to 869.93. That modest increase in shares reflects the fact that Cooper Companies has historically not been a high-yield equity.

This distinction is important when evaluating long-term holdings. Some stocks generate a large share of total return through cash distributions and reinvestment. Others, particularly companies with durable earnings growth and a preference for retaining capital, create value primarily through business expansion and share price gains. Over this 20-year span, COO fits more closely into the second category.

Quick Summary

A $10,000 investment in COO on 06/12/2006 grew to $59,675.20 by 06/09/2026.

Total return was 496.95% with dividends reinvested.

The average annual return was 9.34%.

Most of the gain came from stock price appreciation rather than dividend income.

How Dividend Reinvestment Affected the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment added to the final value, but only incrementally. Over the full period, dividends reinvested amounted to $0.26 per share, and the share count increased by about 10.82 shares. In other words, the compounding effect was positive, but COO’s return profile remained overwhelmingly tied to the company’s stock performance rather than income generation.

The calculations above assume dividends were reinvested into additional shares on the ex-date using the closing price. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Long-Term Return Analysis Matters

A 20-year return analysis is useful because it compresses multiple market cycles into one result. It captures how a company performed through expansions, contractions, changes in interest rates, and evolving valuation regimes. That does not make the past predictive, but it does provide a practical record of how the business and its stock rewarded patient shareholders over time.

For COO, the historical record suggests that the stock has behaved more like a compounder driven by operating performance than a traditional income vehicle. That framing helps set expectations when comparing it with higher-yield dividend stocks, defensive sectors, or broad equity benchmarks.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going, ’cause you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra