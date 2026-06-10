“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A $10,000 investment in Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC) made on 06/10/2016 would be worth $10,080.31 as of 06/09/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That translates to a total return of 0.76% and an annualized return of 0.08%. The result highlights a central feature of long-horizon REIT investing: for income-oriented real estate securities, dividends can contribute substantially to total return, but they do not always fully offset a meaningful decline in the share price.

DOC 10-Year Return Summary

DOC 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/10/2016 $10,000



06/10/2016 $10,080



06/09/2026 End date: 06/09/2026 Start price/share: $34.43 End price/share: $20.50 Starting shares: 290.44 Ending shares: 491.52 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.40 Total return: 0.76% Average annual return: 0.08% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,080.31

The arithmetic is straightforward: the stock price fell from $34.43 to $20.50 over the period, but reinvested dividends materially increased the share count, from 290.44 shares to 491.52 shares. That reinvestment effect is what kept the 10-year result slightly positive despite a large decline in the underlying share price.

Put differently, the outcome was driven far more by income than by capital appreciation. For a REIT such as Healthpeak Properties, that distinction matters. Real estate investment trusts often distribute a substantial portion of cash flow as dividends, which can support total return during flat or weak price performance. But when valuation compression, higher interest rates, portfolio repositioning, or sector-specific headwinds weigh on the stock, even a sizable dividend stream may only partly cushion the impact.

What The Numbers Show

The 10-year holding period offers three clear takeaways:

Price return was negative, with the share price declining by roughly 40% from the starting level to the ending level.

Income was substantial, with $13.40 per share paid in dividends over the period examined.

Total return was barely positive only because those dividends were assumed to be reinvested into additional shares.

This is an important distinction in evaluating long-term stock performance. Looking only at the price chart would suggest a poor decade. Looking only at the dividend yield would overstate the investment outcome. Total return, which combines both price movement and income, provides the more complete picture.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

Dividend reinvestment can be especially powerful in higher-yielding securities because each cash distribution buys more shares, which can then generate additional dividends in future periods. In this case, that compounding effect was meaningful: the ending share count rose by more than 69% from the original position. Even so, the lower ending share price limited the value created by that larger share base.

The calculations above assume dividends were reinvested on the ex-dividend date at the closing price. That methodology reflects the framework used by the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, which was used to compute the figures shown here.

DOC Dividend Yield And Yield On Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.22004 per share, DOC has a current yield of approximately 5.95% using the ending share price of $20.50. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price of $34.43. On that basis, the yield on cost is about 3.54%.

Yield on cost can help illustrate how an income stream evolves relative to the original entry price, but it should not be confused with current yield. Current yield reflects what a new buyer would earn at today’s price, while yield on cost reflects the income generated on the original capital committed years earlier.

How To Read A Flat 10-Year Return

A near-zero annualized return over a full decade is notable because it implies that the investment largely failed to compound capital in real terms, especially after accounting for inflation. For long-term holders, that kind of outcome raises a sharper question than the headline value of $10,080.31 might suggest: not simply whether the position stayed above breakeven, but whether the business and the stock delivered an adequate return relative to the time and risk involved.

That does not mean the stock was devoid of utility. Higher-yield equities can still serve a role in income-focused portfolios, particularly when distributions are stable and fundamentals remain supportive. But the historical result here underscores a recurring lesson in REIT analysis: headline yield should always be evaluated alongside price performance, balance-sheet sensitivity to interest rates, asset quality, and the sustainability of future cash flows.

“If you have more than 120 or 130 I.Q. points, you can afford to give the rest away. You don’t need extraordinary intelligence to succeed as an investor.” — Warren Buffett