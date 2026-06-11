“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in Qualcomm Inc (NASD: QCOM) illustrates how compounding, dividend reinvestment, and business durability can shape total returns over time. Looking back to 2006, a buy-and-hold position in Qualcomm would have benefited not only from share price appreciation, but also from the steady accumulation of additional shares through reinvested dividends.

That is an especially useful framework for evaluating a semiconductor and wireless technology company like Qualcomm. Over a 20-year holding period, short-term market cycles matter less than the underlying drivers of value: licensing revenue, chipset demand, capital returns, and the company’s ability to remain relevant across successive mobile and connectivity standards.

Qualcomm 20-Year Return Summary

Assuming a $10,000 investment made on 06/12/2006, with dividends reinvested, the position would have grown to $73,722.82 as of 06/10/2026. That translates to a total return of 636.98% and an average annual return of 10.50%.

QCOM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/12/2006 $10,000



06/12/2006 $73,722



06/10/2026 End date: 06/10/2026 Start price/share: $41.19 End price/share: $191.20 Starting shares: 242.78 Ending shares: 385.45 Dividends reinvested/share: $38.62 Total return: 636.98% Average annual return: 10.50% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $73,722.82

In practical terms, the investment would have produced a more than sevenfold increase in value over the period. The outcome is notable because it reflects both components of long-run equity returns: capital appreciation and income reinvestment. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return?

The result can be broken into three main elements:

Share price growth: Qualcomm’s stock price rose from $41.19 to $191.20 over the measurement period.

Qualcomm’s stock price rose from $41.19 to $191.20 over the measurement period. Dividend income: Qualcomm paid $38.62 per share in cumulative dividends that were reinvested in this analysis.

Qualcomm paid $38.62 per share in cumulative dividends that were reinvested in this analysis. Compounding through reinvestment: Starting shares of 242.78 grew to 385.45 shares, showing how reinvested dividends increased ownership over time.

That last point is easy to overlook. Even when dividend yield is modest, regular reinvestment can materially improve long-term returns because each new share purchased can itself generate future dividends and participate in future price appreciation.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

For this analysis, all dividends are assumed to have been reinvested into additional QCOM shares using the closing price on each dividend’s ex-dividend date. That assumption increased the share count from 242.78 to 385.45, a meaningful expansion in economic ownership without any additional out-of-pocket capital.

This is why total return is often the more useful measure than price return alone. A stock may appear to have delivered a certain gain based on its chart, but the investor’s actual experience can be stronger when dividends are consistently reinvested.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.68 per share, QCOM has a current yield of approximately 1.92%. Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price of $41.19 per share. On that basis, the position would now be generating a yield on cost of 4.66%.

Yield on cost does not determine what a stock is worth today, but it can be a helpful way to understand how dividend growth enhances the income profile of a long-held investment.

Qualcomm as a Long-Term Holding

Qualcomm’s long-run investment case has historically rested on a combination of semiconductor exposure and intellectual property monetization. The company has operated across mobile handsets, wireless licensing, and, more recently, broader connectivity and edge-device markets. Over a 20-year period, that business mix has allowed investors to participate in multiple technology upgrade cycles, while also collecting cash distributions along the way.

At the same time, a retrospective return analysis should be read as a record of what happened, not a guarantee of what comes next. Future returns will depend on factors such as end-market demand, competitive positioning in mobile and adjacent chips, capital allocation, and valuation at the point of purchase.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Qualcomm in June 2006 would have grown to $73,722.82 by June 2026, assuming dividend reinvestment.

The total return over the period was 636.98%, equal to an average annual return of 10.50%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 242.78 to 385.45 shares.

Using the current annualized dividend of $3.68, the investment now reflects a 4.66% yield on original cost.

“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” — Benjamin Graham