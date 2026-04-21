“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) delivered a strong 10-year total return from April 2016 through April 2026, illustrating how long holding periods and dividend reinvestment can materially change investment outcomes. Over that span, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in JCI grew to $47,965.77, based on the figures shown below.

The result is notable not only because of the stock price appreciation, but also because reinvested dividends increased the ending share count over time. For long-term investors evaluating industrial and building technologies companies such as Johnson Controls, total return rather than price return alone is often the more relevant measure.

JCI 10-Year Return Summary

JCI 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/21/2016 $10,000



04/21/2016 $47,965



04/20/2026 End date: 04/20/2026 Start price/share: $40.67 End price/share: $140.98 Starting shares: 245.88 Ending shares: 340.31 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.92 Total return: 379.76% Average annual return: 16.97% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $47,965.77

Over the full period, JCI produced a 379.76% total return, equivalent to an annualized return of 16.97%. Put simply, every $10,000 invested on 04/21/2016 would have grown to approximately $47,965.77 by 04/20/2026 under the reinvestment assumptions used here. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the JCI Total Return?

The return came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $40.67 to $140.98 over the measurement period.

the stock rose from $40.67 to $140.98 over the measurement period. Dividend reinvestment: cash distributions were assumed to be reinvested into additional shares, increasing the position from 245.88 shares to 340.31 shares.

This distinction matters. Price return shows how the market valued the shares over time, while total return captures the full economic benefit to a shareholder who stayed invested and reinvested distributions along the way.

The Role of Dividends in JCI Performance

Johnson Controls paid $15.92 per share in cumulative dividends over the 10-year period used in this analysis. That income stream was meaningful on its own, but its larger effect came through reinvestment. By purchasing fractional shares over time, reinvested dividends increased future dividend receipts and amplified the compounding effect.

The calculation above assumes dividends were reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That is a standard way to evaluate dividend-paying stocks because it provides a more complete view of long-term shareholder returns than price performance alone.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.60 per share, JCI has a current yield of approximately 1.13% based on the ending share price of $140.98.

A separate concept is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the 2016 entry price of $40.67 per share, the current annualized dividend of $1.60 implies a yield on cost of about 2.78%.

Yield on cost does not measure current valuation, but it can be useful for understanding how a growing or sustained dividend stream changes the income profile of a long-held position.

Key Takeaways From JCI’s 10-Year Return

JCI turned a $10,000 investment into nearly $48,000 over 10 years.

Total return was 379.76%, with an annualized return of 16.97%.

Dividend reinvestment materially increased the ending share count and boosted compounding.

The stock’s current yield is modest, but the long-term return profile was driven by both income and capital appreciation.

JCI’s performance over the past decade is a useful reminder that durable long-term returns often emerge from a combination of business execution, market re-rating, and disciplined reinvestment of cash distributions.