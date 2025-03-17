“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Analog Devices Inc (NASD: ADI) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|03/17/2015
|
|End date:
|03/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$58.76
|End price/share:
|$208.75
|Starting shares:
|170.18
|Ending shares:
|209.08
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$25.15
|Total return:
|336.45%
|Average annual return:
|15.88%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$43,660.11
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.88%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $43,660.11 today (as of 03/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 336.45% (something to think about: how might ADI shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Analog Devices Inc paid investors a total of $25.15/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.96/share, we calculate that ADI has a current yield of approximately 1.90%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.96 against the original $58.76/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.23%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt