Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Analog Devices Inc (NASD: ADI) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

ADI 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/17/2015 $10,000



03/17/2015 $43,660



03/14/2025 End date: 03/14/2025 Start price/share: $58.76 End price/share: $208.75 Starting shares: 170.18 Ending shares: 209.08 Dividends reinvested/share: $25.15 Total return: 336.45% Average annual return: 15.88% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $43,660.11

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.88%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $43,660.11 today (as of 03/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 336.45% (something to think about: how might ADI shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Analog Devices Inc paid investors a total of $25.15/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.96/share, we calculate that ADI has a current yield of approximately 1.90%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.96 against the original $58.76/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.23%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt