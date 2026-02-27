One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) back in 2016, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

02/26/2026 End date: 02/26/2026 Start price/share: $92.20 End price/share: $185.01 Starting shares: 108.46 Ending shares: 138.56 Dividends reinvested/share: $47.05 Total return: 156.36% Average annual return: 9.87% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,632.52

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.87%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $25,632.52 today (as of 02/26/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 156.36% (something to think about: how might AMT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that American Tower Corp paid investors a total of $47.05/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.8/share, we calculate that AMT has a current yield of approximately 3.68%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.8 against the original $92.20/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.99%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” — Warren Buffett