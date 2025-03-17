“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|03/17/2015
|
|End date:
|03/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$83.32
|End price/share:
|$64.56
|Starting shares:
|120.02
|Ending shares:
|120.02
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-22.52%
|Average annual return:
|-2.52%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,747.39
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.52%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $7,747.39 today (as of 03/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -22.52% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“The older I get, the more I see a straight path where I want to go. If you’re going to hunt elephants, don’t get off the trail for a rabbit.” — T. Boone Pickens