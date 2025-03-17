“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

03/14/2025 End date: 03/14/2025 Start price/share: $83.32 End price/share: $64.56 Starting shares: 120.02 Ending shares: 120.02 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -22.52% Average annual return: -2.52% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,747.39

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.52%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $7,747.39 today (as of 03/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -22.52% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“The older I get, the more I see a straight path where I want to go. If you’re going to hunt elephants, don’t get off the trail for a rabbit.” — T. Boone Pickens