“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|02/07/2005
|
|End date:
|02/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$33.80
|End price/share:
|$105.02
|Starting shares:
|295.86
|Ending shares:
|295.86
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|210.71%
|Average annual return:
|5.83%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$31,077.47
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $31,077.47 today (as of 02/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 210.71% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“The investor’s chief problem, even his worst enemy, is likely to be himself.” — Benjamin Graham