“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”

A long-term investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASD: JBHT) produced a strong total return over the past 20 years, illustrating how compounding can work when capital appreciation and dividend reinvestment operate together over an extended holding period. Using a starting date of 04/21/2006 and an ending date of 04/20/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in JBHT grew to $133,348.37 with dividends reinvested.

JBHT 20-Year Return Details

JBHT 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/21/2006 $10,000



04/21/2006 $133,348



04/20/2026 End date: 04/20/2026 Start price/share: $23.39 End price/share: $251.60 Starting shares: 427.53 Ending shares: 529.87 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.51 Total return: 1,233.15% Average annual return: 13.82% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $133,348.37

The result is straightforward: over the full 20-year holding period, JBHT generated an annualized total return of 13.82%. That was enough to turn $10,000 into $133,348.37 by 04/20/2026. On a cumulative basis, that is a 1,233.15% total return. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the JBHT Total Return?

JBHT’s long-term return came from two sources:

Share price appreciation, with the stock rising from $23.39 to $251.60.

Cash dividends, which totaled $18.51 per share over the period and were assumed to be reinvested.

That reinvestment matters. The original $10,000 bought 427.53 shares, but with dividends reinvested, the ending share count rose to 529.87 shares. In other words, part of the ending value came not just from a higher stock price, but from owning more shares over time.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Changes the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment can materially alter long-term returns, even for companies with modest current yields. In this case, JBHT is not a high-yield stock, but reinvesting dividends still added to share accumulation over two decades. When those additional shares also participate in future price appreciation and future dividends, compounding becomes more powerful.

For return analysis, this is the key distinction between price return and total return:

Price return measures only the change in the stock price.

measures only the change in the stock price. Total return includes both price appreciation and dividends, assuming dividends are either taken in cash or reinvested.

includes both price appreciation and dividends, assuming dividends are either taken in cash or reinvested. DRIP-based total return assumes reinvestment into additional shares, creating a compounding effect over time.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.80 per share, JBHT has a current yield of approximately 0.72% using the ending share price of $251.60.

Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2006 entry price of $23.39 per share, the current annualized dividend of $1.80 represents a yield on cost of 3.08%.

Yield on cost does not describe what a new buyer earns at today’s market price. Instead, it shows how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position relative to the investor’s original capital base.

What the 20-Year JBHT Return Shows

The JBHT example highlights several features of successful long-duration equity compounding:

A strong underlying business can create substantial value even without a high starting dividend yield.

Dividend reinvestment can increase ending share count meaningfully over time.

Annualized returns in the low-to-mid teens can produce very large absolute gains over 20 years.

Patience often matters as much as entry price precision when the holding period is measured in decades.

That combination of operating durability, price appreciation, and disciplined reinvestment is what transformed a $10,000 JBHT investment in 2006 into more than $133,000 by 2026.

One final investment observation:

“Never is there a better time to buy a stock than when a basically sound company, for whatever reason, temporarily falls out of favor with the investment community.” — Geraldine Weiss