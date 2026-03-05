“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NASD: KMB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

KMB 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/05/2021 $10,000



03/05/2021 $9,471



03/04/2026 End date: 03/04/2026 Start price/share: $131.59 End price/share: $104.73 Starting shares: 75.99 Ending shares: 90.44 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.70 Total return: -5.28% Average annual return: -1.08% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,471.54

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.08%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,471.54 today (as of 03/04/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -5.28% (something to think about: how might KMB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Kimberly-Clark Corp. paid investors a total of $22.70/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.12/share, we calculate that KMB has a current yield of approximately 4.89%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.12 against the original $131.59/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.72%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“If you don’t study any companies, you have the same success buying stocks as you do in a poker game if you bet without looking at your cards.” — Peter Lynch