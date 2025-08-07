Such a great quote from Warren Buffett, highlighting the importance of investment time horizon when considering making an investment. In the short run, who knows what the stock market will do? A week or two after buying any given stock, could the entire stock market fall out of bed? Quite possibly! Should that happen, how would you react? It is an excellent question to think about before hitting the buy button.

For investors who take a multi-year time horizon, the important thing is not what happens in the next week or two, but what the result will be over the long haul. Today, we look at the result investors of the year 2015 experienced, who considered an investment in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASD: TROW) and decided upon a ten year investment time horizon.

TROW 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/07/2015 $10,000



08/07/2015 $19,697



08/06/2025 End date: 08/06/2025 Start price/share: $75.84 End price/share: $105.42 Starting shares: 131.86 Ending shares: 186.84 Dividends reinvested/share: $39.42 Total return: 96.96% Average annual return: 7.01% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $19,697.22

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.01%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $19,697.22 today (as of 08/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 96.96% (something to think about: how might TROW shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of TROW’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by T. Rowe Price Group Inc of $39.42/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.08/share, we calculate that TROW has a current yield of approximately 4.82%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.08 against the original $75.84/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.36%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“People who invest make money for themselves; people who speculate make money for their brokers.” — Benjamin Graham