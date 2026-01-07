“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD) back in 2016: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|01/07/2016
|
|End date:
|01/06/2026
|Start price/share:
|$2.28
|End price/share:
|$214.35
|Starting shares:
|4,385.96
|Ending shares:
|4,385.96
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|9,301.32%
|Average annual return:
|57.47%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$939,850.57
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 57.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $939,850.57 today (as of 01/06/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 9,301.32% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros