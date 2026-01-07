“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD) back in 2016: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 57.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $939,850.57 today (as of 01/06/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 9,301.32% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros