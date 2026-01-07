“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

01/06/2026 End date: 01/06/2026 Start price/share: $37.06 End price/share: $25.43 Starting shares: 269.83 Ending shares: 344.65 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.20 Total return: -12.36% Average annual return: -2.60% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,765.87

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.60%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,765.87 today (as of 01/06/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -12.36% (something to think about: how might PFE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Pfizer Inc paid investors a total of $8.20/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.72/share, we calculate that PFE has a current yield of approximately 6.76%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.72 against the original $37.06/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 18.24%.

“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch