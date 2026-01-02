“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2006, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.
|Start date:
|01/03/2006
|
|End date:
|12/31/2025
|Start price/share:
|$8.91
|End price/share:
|$453.95
|Starting shares:
|1,122.33
|Ending shares:
|1,122.33
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|4,994.84%
|Average annual return:
|21.71%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$509,322.41
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 21.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $509,322.41 today (as of 12/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 4,994.84% (something to think about: how might TYL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein