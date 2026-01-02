The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2006, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.

TYL 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/03/2006 $10,000



01/03/2006 $509,322



12/31/2025 End date: 12/31/2025 Start price/share: $8.91 End price/share: $453.95 Starting shares: 1,122.33 Ending shares: 1,122.33 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 4,994.84% Average annual return: 21.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $509,322.41

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 21.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $509,322.41 today (as of 12/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 4,994.84% (something to think about: how might TYL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein