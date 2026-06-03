“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful test of whether a stock’s underlying business strength translated into durable shareholder returns. In the case of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASD: ULTA), a simple buy-and-hold investment over the past five years produced a solid positive result, driven entirely by share-price appreciation rather than dividends.

Ulta Beauty operates a specialty beauty retail model built around cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, haircare, and salon services. Its performance over time has generally been tied to several core factors: comparable sales growth, store productivity, margin discipline, customer loyalty, and the resilience of consumer demand in the beauty category. For long-term holders, those business drivers matter more than short-term market swings.

Ulta Beauty 5-Year Investment Result

If you had invested $10,000 in Ulta Beauty shares on 06/03/2021 and held the position through 06/02/2026, the investment would have grown to $14,864.13. That works out to a total return of 48.63%, or an average annual return of 8.25%.

ULTA 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/03/2021 $10,000



06/03/2021 $14,864



06/02/2026 End date: 06/02/2026 Start price/share: $332.95 End price/share: $494.87 Starting shares: 30.03 Ending shares: 30.03 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 48.63% Average annual return: 8.25% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,864.13

Because Ulta Beauty does not pay a dividend, the return profile here is straightforward: the gain came from the stock moving from $332.95 to $494.87 over the period, while the share count remained unchanged at 30.03. In other words, this was a pure capital-appreciation outcome rather than a dividend-reinvestment story.

What Drove the 5-Year Return

For a retailer such as Ulta Beauty, long-term stock performance tends to reflect a combination of operating execution and valuation. Over a multi-year stretch, the main questions usually include:

Did revenue growth remain durable?

Did comparable sales and customer traffic hold up?

Did margins stay resilient despite promotions, freight, labor, or inventory pressure?

Did the company continue to generate strong cash flow?

Did the market assign a higher, lower, or similar earnings multiple over time?

Ulta Beauty’s buy-and-hold result over this period suggests that investors were ultimately rewarded for remaining invested through the normal volatility that accompanies discretionary retail stocks. Even so, the path of returns likely mattered. A five-year annualized return of 8.25% is respectable, but it also illustrates that strong businesses do not necessarily produce straight-line gains from one year to the next.

Quick Takeaways

Key points from this Ulta Beauty 5-year investment example:

$10,000 invested in ULTA on 06/03/2021 grew to $14,864.13 by 06/02/2026.

Total return was 48.63%.

Average annual return was 8.25%.

No dividends were paid or reinvested during the period.

The return came entirely from share-price appreciation.

Why the 5-Year Lens Matters

Looking at a stock over a five-year horizon can help separate business performance from short-term sentiment. Quarterly swings in retail demand, temporary margin pressure, and shifting market multiples can dominate shorter time frames. Over longer periods, however, the more important variables are usually competitive position, customer loyalty, capital allocation, and consistency of execution.

That is the broader lesson in a buy-and-hold analysis such as this one. The question is not simply whether ULTA shares rose over five years, but whether the underlying business was strong enough to carry the investment through changing market conditions. For investors evaluating the next five years, the same framework remains relevant.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom:

“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” — Warren Buffett