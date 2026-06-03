A long holding period can be a powerful advantage in equity investing, but time alone does not guarantee a satisfactory result. PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) provides a useful case study in how business risk, regulation, capital structure, and dividend policy can shape long-term total returns. Based on the figures below, a $10,000 investment in PG&E stock made in June 2006 and held through June 2026 would have declined in value even with dividends reinvested.

PCG 20-Year Return Details

PCG 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/05/2006 $10,000



06/05/2006 $6,460



06/02/2026 End date: 06/02/2026 Start price/share: $40.15 End price/share: $16.57 Starting shares: 249.07 Ending shares: 389.65 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.30 Total return: -35.44% Average annual return: -2.16% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,460.66

The result is straightforward: over this 20-year period, PG&E generated a negative total return despite dividend reinvestment. A $10,000 initial investment would have fallen to $6,460.66 as of 06/02/2026, equal to a cumulative return of -35.44% and an annualized return of -2.16%. The calculations were produced using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Weak Long-Term Return?

For a regulated utility, this is a notably poor long-term outcome. Utilities are often viewed as lower-volatility, income-oriented holdings, but PG&E demonstrates that sector classification does not eliminate company-specific risk. In this case, the decline in share price more than offset the contribution from dividends.

The price side of the equation was particularly damaging. The stock fell from $40.15 to $16.57 over the measurement period, a drop that materially eroded capital even as reinvested dividends increased the share count from 249.07 to 389.65. That pattern matters: dividend reinvestment can improve total return, but it cannot fully compensate for severe and persistent equity impairment.

PG&E’s history over the past two decades has included major operational, legal, and regulatory challenges. As a California electric and gas utility, the company has faced elevated wildfire-related liabilities and substantial infrastructure and safety obligations. Those pressures have had significant implications for valuation, capital needs, and investor confidence.

How Dividends Affected Total Return

Dividends remain central to utility stock analysis, and PG&E paid a total of $20.30 per share in dividends over the 20-year period used here. Because the return calculation assumes those cash distributions were reinvested on the ex-dividend date at the closing price, the ending share count rose substantially.

That increase in share count is important because it shows the value of compounding in a dividend-paying stock. Even so, the final portfolio value remained below the original investment. In other words, reinvested dividends softened the loss, but they did not reverse it.

Key takeaway: Price return was sharply negative.

Dividend reinvestment added shares over time.

Total return remained negative because capital loss outweighed dividend income.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.20 per share, PCG has a current yield of approximately 1.21% using the $16.57 ending share price. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2006 entry price of $40.15, the yield on cost is approximately 0.50%.

That distinction is worth noting because current yield and yield on cost answer different questions. Current yield describes what a new buyer would earn at today’s price, while yield on cost shows how much income the original investment is now generating relative to the initial purchase price.

What This 20-Year PG&E Investment Shows

This 20-year PG&E return profile highlights three broader principles. First, long holding periods are most effective when paired with durable underlying business performance. Second, total return matters more than headline dividend income. Third, for utilities in particular, regulatory and liability risks can overwhelm the defensive characteristics often associated with the sector.

Put simply, patience is not a substitute for business resilience. In PG&E’s case, two decades of holding and reinvesting dividends still produced a negative result.

One final investing quote:

“The most important three words in investing is: “I don’t know.” If someone doesn’t say that to you then they are lying.” — James Altucher