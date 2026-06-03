“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Newmont Corp stock delivered a strong 10-year total return for investors who bought shares in mid-2016 and reinvested dividends through mid-2026. Over that period, Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) combined substantial share price appreciation with additional compounding from dividend reinvestment, turning a hypothetical $10,000 investment into $39,530.60.

The result illustrates an important distinction in long-term equity analysis: headline price gains tell only part of the story. For dividend-paying stocks such as Newmont, total return depends on three drivers working together over time:

share price performance,

cash dividends paid, and

the compounding effect of reinvesting those dividends into additional shares.

Newmont 10-Year Return Details

NEM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/03/2016 $10,000



06/03/2016 $39,530



06/02/2026 End date: 06/02/2026 Start price/share: $35.40 End price/share: $109.50 Starting shares: 282.49 Ending shares: 361.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $11.91 Total return: 295.46% Average annual return: 14.73% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $39,530.60

On these assumptions, Newmont generated an annualized return of 14.73% over the 10-year holding period. That translates into a cumulative total return of 295.46%, with the original $10,000 investment rising to $39,530.60 as of 06/02/2026. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

The reinvestment assumption matters. Over the period examined, Newmont paid a cumulative $11.91 per share in dividends, and those distributions were assumed to be reinvested into additional shares at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. As a result, the share count increased from 282.49 to 361.15.

That increase in ownership is a meaningful part of the final result. Without reinvestment, an investor would still have benefited from the stock’s rise from $35.40 to $109.50, but the ending value would have been lower because fewer shares would have participated in that appreciation. This is the core mechanics of dividend compounding: cash distributions purchase more shares, and those incremental shares can then generate both future dividends and future capital gains.

In practical terms, long-horizon return analysis for a dividend payer should usually focus on total return rather than price return alone. For companies in cyclical industries, that distinction can be especially important because the timing and use of cash distributions may materially affect long-run performance.

What Drove Newmont Stock Performance Over the Decade

Newmont is one of the world’s largest gold producers, so its long-term stock performance is closely tied to several operating and market variables:

Gold prices: Revenue and cash flow are highly sensitive to the price of gold, which can lift or compress margins across the cycle.

Revenue and cash flow are highly sensitive to the price of gold, which can lift or compress margins across the cycle. Operating execution: Production levels, reserve replacement, mine life, and cost discipline all influence valuation over time.

Production levels, reserve replacement, mine life, and cost discipline all influence valuation over time. Capital allocation: Debt management, dividends, share repurchases, and acquisition strategy can meaningfully affect shareholder returns.

Debt management, dividends, share repurchases, and acquisition strategy can meaningfully affect shareholder returns. Inflation and input costs: Labor, energy, consumables, and sustaining capital requirements can offset some benefit from higher realized metal prices.

For gold miners, long-term returns often differ sharply from the underlying commodity due to company-specific execution and balance-sheet decisions. That makes total return analysis useful, but incomplete on its own. A strong backward-looking result does not automatically imply the same return profile going forward unless the underlying business drivers remain supportive.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.04 per share, NEM has a current yield of approximately 0.95% using the $109.50 ending share price. A related metric is yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend against the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the original entry price of $35.40 per share, Newmont’s current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 2.68%:

Current annualized dividend: $1.04 per share

$1.04 per share Original purchase price: $35.40 per share

$35.40 per share Yield on cost: 2.68%

Yield on cost can be a useful lens for understanding how income generation evolves for a long-term holder. However, it should not be confused with the stock’s current market yield, which is the relevant figure for evaluating a new purchase today.

Key Takeaways From the 10-Year Newmont Investment

A $10,000 investment in Newmont on 06/03/2016 grew to $39,530.60 by 06/02/2026 with dividends reinvested.

The cumulative total return was 295.46%.

The annualized return was 14.73%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 282.49 to 361.15.

The current annualized dividend of $1.04 per share equates to an approximate current yield of 0.95% and a yield on cost of 2.68% based on the original entry price.

The broader lesson is straightforward: in a long holding period, compounding from reinvested dividends can materially enhance the outcome, even when the investment thesis is primarily driven by capital appreciation. For Newmont, the combination of a higher share price and an expanding share count produced a result that was stronger than a price-only view would suggest.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Money is better than poverty, if only for financial reasons.” — Woody Allen